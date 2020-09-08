Robert J. Bertlesman 1940 - 2020
ORISKANY FALLS - Robert J. Bertlesman, 79, of Valley Rd., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born on December 25, 1940 in Utica, a son of the late John and Helen Bates Bertlesman. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and attended Niagara University and Utica College. He was a NYS certified asbestos handler, received a HVAC certificate from MVCC and took a real estate sales course from BOCES. On December 29, 1979, Robert married Sharon Rahauiser Vilardi in Kirkland. She predeceased him on June 29, 2019.
Robert pursued several careers over the years. He was an underwriter for Allstate Insurance Co., worked for UNIVAC, owned and operated RJ's Mill House, New York Mills, owned a cable systems business and was a machinist in Utica for 10 years until retiring.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, gardening, refinishing furniture and playing on a softball league. He also loved to read.
Robert was a member of the Oriskany Falls Fire Department, where he also served as an ambulance driver and Fire Police Captain. He was a member of the Kelley-Phillips American Legion Post, Oriskany Falls.
Surviving are his children, Kim Matanga and John Bertlesman, both of Ft. Worth, TX, Bridget and David Kilts, of Oriskany Falls and Eric and Laurel Vilardi, of Georgia; sisters, Joan (John) Klossner, of Clinton, Mary Ellen (Peter) Daly, of Frankfort, Kathleen (Francis) Sexton, of Indian Trail, NC and Ann Bertlesman, of Winston-Salem, NC; brothers, James (Diana) Bertlesman, of Sonoma, CA and Thomas (Sally) Bertlesman, of San Anselmo, CA; fifteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and in-laws.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert T. Bertlesman; and a brother, John Bertlesman.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Oriskany Falls Fire Department or to the Creekside Community Outreach Center Thrift Store, 105 Madison St., Oriskany Falls, NY 13425.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
.