1/1
Robert J. Bertlesman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Bertlesman 1940 - 2020
ORISKANY FALLS - Robert J. Bertlesman, 79, of Valley Rd., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born on December 25, 1940 in Utica, a son of the late John and Helen Bates Bertlesman. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and attended Niagara University and Utica College. He was a NYS certified asbestos handler, received a HVAC certificate from MVCC and took a real estate sales course from BOCES. On December 29, 1979, Robert married Sharon Rahauiser Vilardi in Kirkland. She predeceased him on June 29, 2019.
Robert pursued several careers over the years. He was an underwriter for Allstate Insurance Co., worked for UNIVAC, owned and operated RJ's Mill House, New York Mills, owned a cable systems business and was a machinist in Utica for 10 years until retiring.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, gardening, refinishing furniture and playing on a softball league. He also loved to read.
Robert was a member of the Oriskany Falls Fire Department, where he also served as an ambulance driver and Fire Police Captain. He was a member of the Kelley-Phillips American Legion Post, Oriskany Falls.
Surviving are his children, Kim Matanga and John Bertlesman, both of Ft. Worth, TX, Bridget and David Kilts, of Oriskany Falls and Eric and Laurel Vilardi, of Georgia; sisters, Joan (John) Klossner, of Clinton, Mary Ellen (Peter) Daly, of Frankfort, Kathleen (Francis) Sexton, of Indian Trail, NC and Ann Bertlesman, of Winston-Salem, NC; brothers, James (Diana) Bertlesman, of Sonoma, CA and Thomas (Sally) Bertlesman, of San Anselmo, CA; fifteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and in-laws.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert T. Bertlesman; and a brother, John Bertlesman.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Oriskany Falls Fire Department or to the Creekside Community Outreach Center Thrift Store, 105 Madison St., Oriskany Falls, NY 13425.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved