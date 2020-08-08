Robert J. Boehlert 1935 - 2020
N. UTICA - Mr. Robert J. Boehlert, 84, of N. Utica, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Robert was born in Utica, on September 26, 1935, the son of Raymond J. and Lois Ann (Schaub) Boehlert. He was raised and educated in Utica, was a 1953 graduate of UFA and later attended MVCC. Robert honorably served in occupied Germany, following WW II, as a member of the Army Intelligence Agency and for many years, as a medic, in the Army Reserves, where he was the proud recipient of several medals and ribbons from both. On May 23, 1959, Robert was united in marriage with Elaine Irene Hall, a loving union of more than 61 years. Robert was of the Catholic faith. For many years, Robert was employed with Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in Frankfort. He was a co-founder, Cubmaster, committee chairman and Webelo's leader for a local Cub Scout Pack, as well as an assistant Scout Master. Robert was also a coach/manager of a little league baseball team, managed a table tennis club at the Utica Y.M.C.A. and loved to go camping with his friends and son. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, having enjoyed these sports from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, Great Lakes, Canada, Alaska and the Caribbean. Robert was a 50 year member of the Ilion Fish and Game Club and the Greenfield Fish and Game Club. Robert was proud to have assisted in founding an Army Intelligence Reunion Group, the Herzo Survivor; locating several hundred people who served with him and after him in the Army Security Agency at Herzo Base, Germany. He also helped with the planning and execution of the group's annual reunions. Robert loved to play pool and excelled at it, like he did with most things in life. He could be regularly found playing pool at Hippo's and the West Side Senior Center. Although Robert had been of poor health himself for many years, he was a dedicated husband who cared for his wife, who is also of poor health.
Mr. Boehlert was blessed with and is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine; wonderful son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Patty Boehlert; and two cherished grandchildren, Robert Boehlert and Melissa Boehlert. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments. Also surviving is his sister, Patricia Berg; and sister-in-law, Sherrie Boehlert;, a long-time friend, Robert Campo, of Ilion; next door neighbor, Jerome Murray, who was always there to help; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, John Boehlert.
A memorial service, to celebrate Robert's life, will be held at a later date to be announced.
Those wishing to make a donation in Robert's memory, please consider the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
