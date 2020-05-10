Robert J. Lubey 1934 - 2020
Proud U.S. Air Force Veteran
DEERFIELD – Robert J. Lubey, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on August 13, 1934, in Utica, the son of Charles and Ada (Caryl) Lubey. Bob served his country in Korea with the U. S. Air Force from 1952-1956. On September 6, 1958, he married Julia Krupa in Holy Trinity Church. Bob was employed as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for 32 years with the FAA at LaGuardia and Oneida County Airports.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid Mets and Syracuse Orange Basketball fan. Bob enjoyed bowling, golf and could be seen at every sporting event for his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, one of Bob's favorite pastimes became his trips to the Turning Stone Casino where he could be seen playing Super Ball Keno.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Julia, Deerfield; children, Dennis Lubey, Westernville, Sue (Jim Elsaesser) Asfur, Vernon, Debbie (Pete Polera) Becker, Marcy and Brian (Lisa) Lubey, MD; grandchildren, David (Alyssa Magner) Asfur, Mike Lubey, Chad (Tara Smith) Asfur, Dan (Antonella Albuja) Lubey, Brittany Becker, Nicole (Richard Viti) Becker, Rebekah Lubey and Kyle Lubey; two-great grandchildren, Ava and Cole; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Bob's family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the 3rd floor, ICU and the ER at St. Elizabeth Medical Center as well as the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Dept. for the care and compassion shown.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bob's name may be made to the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, 5476 Trenton Rd., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica.
Proud U.S. Air Force Veteran
DEERFIELD – Robert J. Lubey, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on August 13, 1934, in Utica, the son of Charles and Ada (Caryl) Lubey. Bob served his country in Korea with the U. S. Air Force from 1952-1956. On September 6, 1958, he married Julia Krupa in Holy Trinity Church. Bob was employed as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for 32 years with the FAA at LaGuardia and Oneida County Airports.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid Mets and Syracuse Orange Basketball fan. Bob enjoyed bowling, golf and could be seen at every sporting event for his children and grandchildren. In his retirement, one of Bob's favorite pastimes became his trips to the Turning Stone Casino where he could be seen playing Super Ball Keno.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Julia, Deerfield; children, Dennis Lubey, Westernville, Sue (Jim Elsaesser) Asfur, Vernon, Debbie (Pete Polera) Becker, Marcy and Brian (Lisa) Lubey, MD; grandchildren, David (Alyssa Magner) Asfur, Mike Lubey, Chad (Tara Smith) Asfur, Dan (Antonella Albuja) Lubey, Brittany Becker, Nicole (Richard Viti) Becker, Rebekah Lubey and Kyle Lubey; two-great grandchildren, Ava and Cole; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Bob's family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the 3rd floor, ICU and the ER at St. Elizabeth Medical Center as well as the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Dept. for the care and compassion shown.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bob's name may be made to the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, 5476 Trenton Rd., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.