Robert J. Miles 1931 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Robert J. Miles, 88, passed away on January 5, 2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse, with his family at his side.
He was born on February 8, 1931 in Cambridge, MA, the son of the late Clarence and Agnes Shaw Miles and graduated in 1949 with high honors from Greenwich High School, New York. After graduation, Robert served his country from 1949 until 1953 with the U.S. Air Force stationed in Saudi Arabia. He then enrolled in M.I.T. where he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering. He later earned his MSEE and MBA.
While a student at M.I.T., he and the former Lila Greuling were united in marriage on January 28, 1956 in Greenfield, MA. Prior to his retirement he was employed with General Electric, Utica, for over 30 years as an Electrical Designer and Project Manager.
Robert loved being outdoors, whether it was snowmobiling, driving his 1954 Ford Tractor or Splitting wood. He also enjoyed playing craps at Turning Stone with his wife by his side.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lila; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert, Jr. and Michelle Miles; his four daughters and three sons-in-law, Kathye and Steve Griffis, Karen Wills, Kristi and Nick Bushner and Kimberly and Roger Paciello; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one sister.
Visitation for a time of sharing and celebrating Robert's life will be on Saturday, January 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. There will also be a Latin Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on January 25th at St. Thomas Moore Church, 738 Roberts St., Utica, NY 13502.
Spring interment will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery.
To view Robert's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020