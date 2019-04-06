|
|
Robert J. Moran 1934 - 2019
CLINTON - Robert J. Moran, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Lutheran Home.
He was born December 8, 1934, in Utica, the son of the late Robert B. and Collette Kirshner Moran, and was a graduate of New Hartford High School. Mr. Moran was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. On October 4, 1986, in Utica, he married Helen Mechanye Bause.
For many years, he worked at the Val Bialas ski area for the City of Utica. He later worked as a machinist for 31 years at Chicago Pneumatic, retiring in 1994.
Mr. Moran was a parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills, was a proud Navy reservist for many years and was a member of the Utica Moose Lodge, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion Post #229.
Bob enjoyed playing bingo, cards, lottery tickets, candy and loved to dance.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; two children, Edward P. Moran, of Utica, and Deborah (Joseph) Varin, of Cassville; four stepchildren, Robert (Marilynn) Bause, of Naples, FL, Richard Bause, of Utica, Joseph (Kirsten) Bause, of Las Vegas, NV, and Cynthia Weber, of Cicero; one brother, Edward "Ted" Moran, of Alder Creek; 11 grandchildren, Edward, Robert and Breanna Moran, Brittany DePasquale, John and Melissa Synek, Charis and Caleb Bause, Zachary Bause and Nathan and Nicholas Weber; brothers-in-law, Greg Lasek and Ken Schmoke; sister-in-law, Nancy (Ken) Britt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, William Moran; and his sister, Patti Lasek.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Annunciation in Clark Mills. Interment with Navy Honors will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Utica.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributions in Bob's memory to the of CNY.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Valley Crest (Lutheran Home) for Robert's care.
Arrangements are with the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019