Robert J. Rothdiener 1935 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Robert J. Rothdiener, 85, of New Hartford, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Utica, on April 12, 1935, a son of the late Frank and Clara (Roth) Rothdiener. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Bob proudly served in the Marine Corps from 1956 to 1962. At St. Francis de Sales Church, Utica, on October 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary Jane (Bonnie) Hogan. For 42 years, Bob worked in the Graphic Art Industry as a sales representative for several local printing firms. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of The Rosary Church, a member and Past Road Commander of American Legion Post #1376, New Hartford, a life member of B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #33 where he was the 1985 Elk of The Year, member of Mohawk Valley Ad Club and Marine Corps League of Rome and volunteered at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and American Red Cross. Bob enjoyed spending summers and fishing on the St. Lawrence River.
Bob is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his three children, Christine (Frank) Campese, FL, Susan Rothdiener-Dorn, Syracuse and Steven (Cathy) Rothdiener, NH; eight grandchildren, Craig (Chelsea) Urbanke, Nick (Nicole) Urbanke, Kaitlyn Campese, Christian Dorn, Kalie Dorn, Stephen Dorn, Kara Dorn and Ryan Rothdiener; two great-grandchildren, Caden Urbanke and Colton Urbanke; a brother, Donald Rothdiener, Oriskany; a sister-in-law, Dinah Tibbits, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rothdiener's funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 1:00, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. Burial with Military Honors will take place in Oriskany Cemetery. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., Utica, are Tuesday morning, from 10:00 - 12:00. Masks must be worn and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented.
Those so wishing, may make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, American Legion Post #1376 or the Marine Corps League of Rome.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Semper Fi Bob



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
