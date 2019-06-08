Home

J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Robert J. Shephard

Robert J. Shephard Obituary
Robert J. Shephard 1931 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Robert J. Shephard, 88, passed away on June 5, 2019, at the St. Luke's Home.
He was born in Utica on March 5, 1931, a son of the late Stuart and Mildred Gehringer Shephard, and received his education in local schools.
Prior to retirement, Robert was employed as a custodian with St. Luke's Hospital.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Joseph Emerson, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Stuart Raymond and Bertha Shephard and Walter and Joyce Shephard.
Services will be at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
www.smith-funeralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019
