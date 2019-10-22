|
Robert J. "Nick" Soule 1928 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Robert J. Soule, 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on April 20, 1928, in Rome, the son of Nicholas and Cleora (Brimson) Soule and was a graduate of Holland Patent Central School, Class of 1944. On July 4, 1953, Bob was united in marriage to Dawn Marie LaPoint, in Fulton, NY, until her passing on March 2, 1961. He was then united in marriage to Carolyn Jean (Christie) Brazier, on March 11, 1964. Bob was employed with Miller Welding Supply in New Hartford as a sales representative and retired in 1993 after 30 years of service.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bob enjoyed countless time spent with his hunting buddies at his Adirondack Camp on Copper Lake "The Green Frog". He traveled over the years fishing in Alaska, Montana and Val-d'or, Quebec, Canada. Bob wintered in Daytona Beach, FL and every year on his way home, he stopped in Myrtle Beach to play golf and spend time with friends.
Surviving are his daughters, Mary Lynn (Peter) Stillman, New Hampshire, Robin (Richard) Platler, Holland Patent; son, Steven Soule, Copper Lake, NY; step-daughters, Rebecca Brazier and Diane Brazier, both of North Carolina and Debra Brazier, Syracuse; step-son, Robert (Kimberly) Brazier, Virginia Beach, VA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step-son, Richard Brazier; sisters, Ruth (Carl) Koenig and Jean (Dennis) Burden; and brother, George Soule.
Bob's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the 2nd floor staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's Memorial Service on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 4 p.m., from Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Townsend Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bob's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019