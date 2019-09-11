|
Robert John "Rusty" Ramsey, Sr. 1944 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Robert John "Rusty" Ramsey, Sr., age 75, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on August 3, 1944, in Utica, a son of the late Grover and Jane Dodge Ramsey and was educated in local schools.
On November 7, 2007, he was joined in marriage to Patricia D'Alessandro, a blessed union of 10 years, until her passing on July 14, 2018.
Rusty was employed by the Doeskin Co. and Mohawk Containers Co. as a Utility Maintenance Specialist, until his retirement.
Surviving are his beloved son and daughter-in-law, Robert John, Jr. and Elizabeth Ramsey, of Oswego: two beloved daughters and a son-in-law, Debra and Scott Bristol, of Baldwinsville and Mary Kay Ramsey and Shawn Burridge, of Oswego; his beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsey and Porter; one sister, Kathy Schram, of Vernon; one brother, David Ramsey, of SC; brother-in-law, Anthony Kogut, of Frankfort Center; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Shirley Kogut; and a brother-in-law, Robert Schram.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc. 1122 Culver Ave. Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of visitation, at 12:00 noon, in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019