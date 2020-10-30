Robert John Thomas, Sr. 1933 - 2020UTICA - Mr. Robert John Thomas, Sr., 87, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, with his loving family by his side.Robert was born in Rome, NY, on May 20, 1933, the son of John Owen and Iva M. (Snyder) Thomas and received his education in local schools. Robert proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. For many years, he was employed with Marcy State Hospital until his retirement. He later worked with Laidlaw Bus Company and Birnie Bus Service, Inc.Robert was a MUNY softball umpire for over 30 years, past president of the Umpires Association, a Pop Warner football coach with the West Utica Jets and past commissioner of Oneida County Pop Warner. He was also a member and past commander of VFW Post 7393, NY Mills, a member of American Legion post 1113, Whitesboro, Knights of Columbus Council 189 and Knights of St. John's in Utica. He was of the Catholic faith.Mr. Thomas is survived by three sons, Robert Thomas, Jr. and Tina Carey, of Marcy, Donald R. Thomas, of Utica and Michael Thomas and Celeste Witchley, of New Hartford; one sister, Betty McGinley, of New Hartford; as well as nine cherished grandchildren, who affectionately called him Nut Nut; and several great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Leo McGinley.Visitation for family and friends is on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Face coverings are required and contact tracing and social distancing protocols must be observed. A prayer will be offered on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial, with Military Honors, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.Mr. Thomas' family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the paramedics and personnel of the Utica Fire Department, doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Cynthia Law, NP, for the wonderful care and compassion you provided to Robert.Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at