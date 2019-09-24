|
Robert K. McDermott 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Robert K. McDermott, 89, of the St. Luke's Home, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Robert was born in Theresa, NY, on November 19, 1929, a son of Kenneth and Margaret (Brown) McDermott. Robert served in the Army during the Korean War. In Whitesboro, on June 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Dora A. Brownlee, a blessed union of 57 years until her death in 2012. For many years until his retirement, he was employed with the Bendix Corp. Throughout his life, Robert always enjoyed camping.
Robert is survived by his two sons, Matthew McDermott and wife, Lisa, of Franklin Springs and Mark McDermott, of Utica. He is also survived by six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by a sister, MaryLou Appler.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019