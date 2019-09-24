Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert K. McDermott


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert K. McDermott Obituary
Robert K. McDermott 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Robert K. McDermott, 89, of the St. Luke's Home, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
Robert was born in Theresa, NY, on November 19, 1929, a son of Kenneth and Margaret (Brown) McDermott. Robert served in the Army during the Korean War. In Whitesboro, on June 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Dora A. Brownlee, a blessed union of 57 years until her death in 2012. For many years until his retirement, he was employed with the Bendix Corp. Throughout his life, Robert always enjoyed camping.
Robert is survived by his two sons, Matthew McDermott and wife, Lisa, of Franklin Springs and Mark McDermott, of Utica. He is also survived by six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by a sister, MaryLou Appler.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.