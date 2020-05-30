Robert Kurtyka 1936 - 2020

CLINTON - Robert Kurtyka, 83, was reunited with his wife, Linda, on May 27, 2020.

Bob was born on August 13, 1936, in Syracuse, the son of Catherine Wojciszyn. After high school, he served his country in the US Navy Reserves and later was a member of the New Hartford American Legion Post #1376.

In 1962, he was united in marriage to Linda Wyatt. They raised their daughters and cherished every moment with their grandchildren and family.

Bob was a printer, working for GE, Farnsworth Printing, Climate Master, Revere Printing and Vicks Lithograph. He truly enjoyed teaching his craft at BOCES and MVCC and was disappointed when the programs ended. Bob received his Lifetime Membership with the Utica District Club of Printing House Craftsmen. He could also be found working at the Jolly Butcher Shop.

Bob and Linda were members of St. Mary's Church, Clinton, where Bob helped with many events including the church picnic. At any family event, you could always find Bob at the grill. He was an avid golfer and belonged to many area leagues. Bob lost his wife and best friend, Linda, on March 12th and missed her dearly.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy McDonald and her husband, Joe, of Canastota and Kris Kurtyka, of Sauquoit and her significant other, Bob Ellison; five grandchildren, whom he adored, Katarina Kurtyka, Wyatt Kurtyka, Connor McDonald, Makenna Sadowski and her husband, John and Derrick Ellison; his great-grandson, Liam Sobolewski; his cousin, Jack Kurtyka and his wife, Kay; and his in-laws, Lizbeth and Dan Murphy, Annette and Norm Farley, Christine and Rick Cooper and Mary Wyatt.

Funeral services will be held for Bob and Linda at a later date.

Please consider donations in Bob's memory to New Hartford American Legion Post #1376, 8616 Clinton St., New Hartford, NY 13413.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store