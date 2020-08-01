Robert L. Brown 1931 - 2020
EDGEWATER, FL/UTICA, NY - Robert L. Brown, 89, of Edgewater, FL and formerly of Sauquoit, NY, died at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Born in New York Mills, to the late Leonard and Helen Feisthamel Brown, Robert came to the area in 1995 from Sauquoit. An electrician, he started working at the age of 13 at Beaunit Fibers doing odd jobs. Robert worked his way up to Head of Electrical Maintenance, until their closure. After that, he worked for Otis Elevators, until his retirement at age 62. A United States Air Force veteran, he served during the Korean War. Robert was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 285, the Elks Club, New Smyrna Beach Post 1557 and the Eagles Port Orange Post 4089. He was a Marshall at Turnbull Bay the Preserve and loved to golf. Robert received two holes-in-one at Hidden Lakes Golf Course.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Joan; two sons, Douglas Brown, of Utica and Steven (Patricia) Brown, of Utica; four daughters, Deborah (Charles) Newton, Jr., of Edgewater; Roxanne (Richard) Mirch, of Long Eddy, NY; Roberta Hunter, of Utica and Laura (Filippo) Casamento, of Frankfort; three stepsons, Gerald (Tamara) Dziekowicz, of Fredericksburg, VA, Paul Dziekowicz, of Ft. Worth, TX and Frederick Dziekowicz, of New Hartford; two sisters, Nancy Austin, of Utica and Bernadette Brown, of New Hartford; thirteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Douglas Brown, Zachary Hunter, Charles Newton, III and Vincenzo Casamento; sister, Betty; and brothers, Billy and Buddy.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Robert will be laid to rest next to his grandson, Douglas, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sauquoit.
The family would like to thank the nurses and all the people from Vitas Hospice Care who took care of Robert. They provided much comfort during his last days.
Remembrances in Robert's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.