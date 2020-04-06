|
Robert L. Collins 1931 - 2020
MOHAWK - Robert L. Collins, age 88, of Mohawk, passed away April 4, 2020.
He was born in Little Falls, September 7, 1931, the son of Harold L. and Hattie (Hoffman) Collins. He graduated from Owen D. Young School, Van Hornesville, where he was named a NY State Wrestling Champion.
Bob was employed as a truck driver with Fred's Express, Mohawk and St. Johnsbury Trucking Co., Utica, for 38 years. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 182. He was also a bus driver, for many years, for Mohawk Central School and Bernie Bus, Ilion.
Bob was a talented musician and could play any instrument you put in his hands. He played in bands throughout the Mohawk Valley for over 50 years, including 20 with the Country Cousins. He passed his love for music onto his children and grandchildren and was always their biggest fan.
He had an unbelievably quick wit and sense of humor until the very end. The best part was his own laughter that started well before the joke. There were few stories funnier than the ones he shared about him and his 10 siblings growing up on the farm in Van Hornesville. Most of the Collins family has heard about the horse in the kitchen and the goat on the roof. He never ran out of material and his laugh was infectious. If you knew him, you loved him. How lucky we were to call him Dad!!
He is survived by his wife, Brittie (Yule) Collins; two sons, Bobby (Tammy), of Oriskany and Shawn (Olga), of Cummings, GA; three daughters, Robyn (Mike) Jwaskiewicz, of Liverpool, Kelly (Doug) Jones, of Old Hickory, TN and Denise (Roger) Koehn, of OId Hickory,TN; sixteen grandchildren, Mike and Adam Jwaskiewicz, Doug and Nick Jones, Justin, Mitch and Carly Koehn, Maxwell and Kaya Collins, Jessica, Carrie and Katie Collins, Jon Rieben, Jennifer Button, Leanne LoCastro and Shandell Palmer; seventeen great-grandchildren, Georgia, Ruby, Haley, Jalen, Bernadette, Dean, Miles, James, Juliana, Landon, Keilyn, Presley, Kollin, Jackson, Gracelyn, Chandler and Liam; two sisters, Dorothea Chace and Ella Light; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; four brothers, Harold, Jr., Chester, Leland and James Collins; and four sisters, Kathleen Suites, Celia Davey, Marion Fleckenstein and Veronica Engles.
With the current health crisis, we are unable to have a traditional service and visitation. It is our plan to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 125 Business Park Dr., Utica, NY 13502 or your local Chapter of Future Farmers of America.
The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020