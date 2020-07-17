1/1
Robert L. Houck
{ "" }
Robert L. Houck 1934 - 2020
ONEIDA - Robert L. Houck, 86, entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2020 at Oneida Healthcare after being a patient there for 2 weeks due to COVID. He had previously been cared for in the Bryant Unit of the Lutheran Home in Clinton for over 2 ½ years due to Dementia, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. He was very well cared for in the Lutheran Home and family extends their gratitude for the wonderful care while residing there.
Robert is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary. He is also survived by two sons, Jonathan and Steven (Wanda) Houck. He has three stepchildren, Pauline (Hank) Leo, Rick (Sally) Ingraham and Shawn (Brian Blowers) Zeller. He has six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Robert was a veteran serving our country in the Army from 1956-1958. He retired from Rome Cable and was a member of the Owls Club. Robert was an avid hunter and even taught his wife, Mary, to hunt. He taught her so well she often tagged more deer than he did in a season! He will fondly be remembered by his beloved grandchildren for teaching them to fish, taking them to camp and making his famous French toast for them. Grandpa is already dearly missed by his special great-granddaughter, Dallas. They spent a lot of time together.
Robert was predeceased by his mother, Esther Buss; his father, Louis Houck; and a son, Robert, Jr.
At Robert's request, no service is to be held. Private interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida.
To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
