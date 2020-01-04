Home

Robert L. Stalley


1929 - 2019
Robert L. Stalley Obituary
Robert L. Stalley 1929 - 2019
PENSACOLA, FL - Robert LeRoy "Bob" Stalley, 90, passed away, Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born, August 2, 1929, in Thendara, NY, to John and Nell Bickford Stalley. Bob graduated school in Old Forge, NY and Utica School of Commerce. He became a Journeyman Printer and worked in this field until his retirement from the Ithaca Journal. He married Edna Raymond on September 16, 1956 in Old Forge and they settled in Newfield, NY, in a house he built for his family.
Bob is survived by his children, Nancy Rider (Paul), Edward Stalley and Mary Anne Christopher (Darin); grandchildren, Melissa Carr, Gregory Rider, Jennifer Stalley and Sean Stalley; two great-grandchildren, Makayla McGaster and Ian Stalley; as well as three sisters, Mary Lou Fitch, Margaret Ackley and Ethel Freely.
Always busy and happy with projects, he overcame a major birth defect to find a long and wonderful life. He will be missed by all.
Private family services will be held.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
