Robert Lee Davis 1919 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Robert Lee Davis, 99, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was a resident of the Presbyterian Home.
Robert was born on December 31, 1919, in Hamilton, NY, the son of Claude and Mary Davis. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School. Robert served in the Navy from 1944-46 and attended US Naval Training School in Detroit, MI, taking an electrical course of study receiving his diploma in 1946. He worked for ten years for the railroad and several years with General Electric in Utica as an electrician. Later, he became a self-employed electrician for many years until his retirement.
Robert leaves his former wife, Jane; children, Linda, Stephen, Larry, Kathy and John Paul; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Rodney (Dawn); and sister, Harriet (Rolfe).
Private funeral services will be held for the family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019