Robert Lee "Bob" Longo, Sr. 1936 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Robert Lee "Bob" Longo, Sr., age 83, went home to be with the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Connie or as he called her "his babe" when he passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare. His unexpected illness was of short duration and all of his loved ones were by his side during his final journey.
Born in Waterbury, Connecticut on July 30, 1936, Robert was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine (Guerrera) Longo. At the age of 9, the family relocated to Utica where they opened up Longo's Market on the corner of Mary Street and Kossuth Ave. After the death of Bob's father, he started working at the store with his mother Catherine at the age of 16. He did so throughout his adult life while going to school, starting a career, and building a family of his own. Working hard is a Longo family trait which Bob took seriously and steadfastly. Bob graduated from T.R. Proctor High School class of 1954. He continued his education at Mohawk Valley Technical Institute where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. Shortly thereafter, he started his career at General Electric Company where he would remain until his retirement. Because of his work ethic and loyalty, Bob had several opportunities for advancement within GE. He always said "they were good to me". He enjoyed working there where he made many lifelong friends and met the love of his life.
On August 3, 1970 he married Constance "Connie" Michaels. They had a union filled with love, respect, loyalty and devotion. They stood united as partners and as parents. One of the family's fondest memories was sitting around the dinner table talking for hours after eating dinner. They enjoyed their coffee while the children enjoyed the family bonding. Connie has been waiting for Bob to come home since she passed on May 17, 2016 and now they are one again.
As a patriarch, his family was the center of his life. He was a faithful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. If you were a family member, friend or even remotely involved in his life, you felt honored to know this great and loving man. He loved to make people smile and laugh, and he always had a joke or dry humor to share. He had an optimistic outlook on life and was a tower of strength and a remarkable role model…he was humble and truthful. He was also gracious, compassionate, thoughtful, generous, and a hero to many. He genuinely loved all people. Bob kept busy and often met up with the "Proctor boys" for over twenty years, but his favorite activity was golfing with his brother and best friend, John Longo. They had a strong bond of love and concern for each other. He always appreciated entertaining guests and his family and enjoyed 'spirits' from his in-home bar that warmed up all the wonderful get-togethers he hosted at his house.
The Longo camp at Brantingham Lake was the site of endless summer fun for Bob and John and their families. Because of the camp that Bob and John provided for their families, the children and grandchildren will forever be grateful for the wonderful childhood they had and they will always cherish those memories.
Although Bob was not really a cat lover, he found himself keeping good companionship with his feline Simba who provided him with attention and love after the loss of his wife Connie. Simba made Bob happy as he always made Connie happy during her last years on Earth. She would be so proud of how he took care of her beloved Simba.
Robert is survived by his children and their loved ones, Robert L. "Bob" Jr. and Maria Longo, Lori Longo-Migliaccio and her husband William, Sandy and Derek Mizerak, John A. and Jackie Longo, Tracy D. Longo and Angelo Conklin, and Scott R. Phillips and Linda Wilk. Grandpa Longo was a beautiful and precious soul to each of his grandchildren, Breanna Longo and fiancé Collin Rand, Brandon Longo; Anthony and Kimberly Pentasuglia, Tina Pentasuglia, and Sandy Betti; Lexie, and Kira Mizerak; John Jr. and Trisha Longo, Ryan Longo and fiancée Rachel, and Natalie Longo; Candace Carcone, and Steven Longo and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Sophia, and Aria and Damon; Ella, and Tessa; and Jacob. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Donald Cowley; his brothers, John D. Longo and Florence Caroli, and Ronald and Sally Longo; and his nieces and nephews. Bob enjoyed his very special relationship with his nephews Johnny Longo, Mike Longo, Ronnie Longo, and Salvie Longo; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Robert "Uncles" and Jackie Michaels and their daughter Cheryl Ladd; his great friend and best bud Joe Rivett, as well as his niece Donna Rivett. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Mary A. Longo; and nephews, Anthony "Butch" Longo, Daniel Longo, and Rocco "Rocky" Longo.
The family is grateful to Bob's physician, Dr. Ghassan Koussa for his professional expertise; St. Luke's Healthcare ICU nurse, Gabrielle Wilke who was outstanding in caring for Bob and remaining by his side, as well as extending kindness to his family; and 6th Floor nurses, Heather and Sirja for their compassionate care.
