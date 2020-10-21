Robert Leonard 1927 - 2020DEERFIELD - Mr. Robert Leonard, 93, of Deerfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sitrin Health Care Center, after a brief illness.Born on May 18, 1927, Bob was the son of Floyd and Lena (Fovel) Leonard. He attended UFA and at the age of 17, enlisted in the US Navy. He was extremely proud of his service in the Seabees during WW II, spending 2 years in the South Pacific and in occupied Japan. On August 14, 1948, Bob married Barbara Burton, a loving marriage lasting 63 years, until Barbara's passing in 2011. As a pattern maker, Bob worked at Utica Steam Engine and Boiler Works and City Pattern Shop, Syracuse.Throughout his life, he was an accomplished woodworker, creating many treasured pieces for his family. Bob was an avid fly fisherman and also loved playing golf. He especially enjoyed playing pool with friends at the North Utica Community Center. He was a staunch supporter of the Yankees, Giants and Syracuse Orange. Bob was a very active member of the Deerfield Democratic Club, Knights of Columbus, where he enjoyed the senior luncheons with Dr. Ira Domser and its golf league, FAO Eagles and American Legion Post 1376, New Hartford. He was a member of St. Peter's Church, Utica, where for years, he served daily Mass and was a member of the Funeral Ministry.Mr. Leonard is survived by his children, Kathleen (Edward) Blake, Timothy Leonard and Susan (Thomas) Alsante; grandchildren, Peter Alsante and his fiancée, Cara Wenig, Cara (Michael) Young, Sarah (Eric) Wetsig and Meghan Leonard and her fiancée, Michael Maugeri; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Ethan Wetsig and Ada Young; two brothers, Richard Leonard and Keith (Sharon) Leonard; and in-laws, including, Mary Burton, Dick (Pat) Burton and John (Debbie) Burton.He was predeceased by his grandson, Devin Blake; and sister, Janet Ferris.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Bob's funeral and burial will be held privately. There are no calling hours.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., Utica, NY 13502, the North Utica Community Center, 50 Riverside Dr., Utica, NY 13502 or the Central NY Veteran's Outreach Center, 126 Washington St., Utica, NY 13502.Bob's family wishes to thank the staff at the Sitrin Health Care Center for the outstanding care and especially the attention Bob received from Dr. Brian Chase.Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at