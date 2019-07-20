|
|
Robert Louis Steffensen 1934 - 2019
UTICA - Robert Louis Steffensen, of Utica, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community in Utica.
Born on December 14, 1934, in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of Percival and Margherita Steffensen. After graduating from what is now the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA, he moved to Utica, where he worked for his entire career, approximately forty years, as the Laboratory Manager at Fraternal Composite Service, Inc. An avid amateur student of history, he became deeply involved in the community and history of Utica through various volunteer groups. For many years, he contributed his technical and photographic expertise, as well as his tremendous patience, to the Oneida County History Center. Bob also had a lifelong passion for trains and railroads, which he pursued with his involvement in the Utica & Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society; he was a member of the National Railway Historical Society for more than 25 years. He helped to restore the NYC Engine and Tender #6721 and worked to maintain the rail display at the Children's Museum. He also enjoyed maritime history, wooden ship building, sailing ships, auto racing and vintage automobiles, especially Cadillacs and Duesenbergs from the 1920s and '30s. From his father, he inherited a love of photography, which led him to collect cameras and black-and-white photography. Bob had a great love of dogs and their capacity to help others; he raised a puppy for Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Bob will be much missed by his sister-in-law, Elsbeth Steffensen, of Lewisburg, PA; his niece, Ingrid Steffensen, together with her family, of New York, NY; and his nephew, Nils Steffensen, together with his family, of Kennett Square, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bob's memory to the Oneida County History Center or the Utica and Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society.
A Memorial Service, in his honor, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10 AM - 12 NOON at the Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee Street, Utica, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 28, 2019