MALVERN - Robert Melvin "Mel" Bebee, 76, of Malvern, PA, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home with his family.
He was the husband of Rita Marie LoRusso Bebee.
Born on September 6, 1943, in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Melvin Harold Bebee and the late Mildred Joyce Williams Bebee.
Mel grew up in Utica, NY and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Utica College. He began his career with GE and later, with Lockheed Martin from where he retired.
The most important thing to Mel was his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and proud grandfather. Mel loved listening to all music, especially the Blues, his time with friends and traveling to his favorite place, Hawaii. Mel was a truly selfless man who loved helping others.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert (Michelle) Bebee, Brian (Meridith) Bebee, Melissa (Aubrey) Hays and Kerry (Douglas) Michell; and his adoring nine grandchildren, Emelia, Noah, Owen, Elijah, Molly, Sullivan, Maebel, Beatrix and Winifred. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Boyles (Ron); brothers-in-law, Frank LoRusso (Heidi) and Dave LoRusso (Ginnie); sister-in-law, Kathleen Richmond; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Morgan Bebee.
Mel's Funeral Mass at SS. Philip and James Church will be private but live streaming will take place at 9:45 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or WXPN Musicians on Call.
