Robert M. Calhoun 1956 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Robert M. Calhoun, 63, passed away on July 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born in Utica, NY on March 28, 1956, a son of Richard H. and Margaret Hodge Calhoun.
Bob was a 1975 graduate of New Hartford High School and on February 28, 1976, was united in marriage with Jane Brancaccio in the Clinton United Methodist Church.
For over twenty years, Bob drove delivery truck for the Coca-Cola warehouse in Marcy.
He loved the times spent with his buddies at Dunkin Donuts and Don's Auto Upholstery, but truly cherished the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob also had a love for the game of golf and riding the tractor with his kids.
Bob was a handyman, capable of taking care of any problem, but also loved the beauty of his flowers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jane; his son, Joseph A. Calhoun and his fiancee, Sarah Yauger; and his two daughters, Lisa Calhoun and Nicole Calhoun and her fiancé, James Hill. Bob was also the "Best Grandpa" to Ethan, Rose, Jayden, Emma and Jenn. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Rodger Long; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard "Butch" and Laurie Calhoun; his nieces and nephews; and too many friends to mention.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Margaret; and his sister, Marilyn Zoller.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 4-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Funeral services will on Thursday at 10:00 at the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clayville at the convenience of the family.
His family would like to thank all of their close friends and family who reached out to them to help during these difficult times, as well as the entire nursing staff of the ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
To view Bob's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019