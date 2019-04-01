|
|
Robert M. Padula
UTICA - Robert M. Padula, 79, entered into rest, Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born in Utica, the son of the late Michael and Margaret Averson Padula and attended local schools. He enlisted in the U.S Army and was stationed in Korea and served his country honorably.
On June 22, 1963, Robert Padula and Phyllis Salerno were married, recently celebrating their 55th anniversary.
Bob worked at Kelsey Hayes, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed his trips to Italy and enjoyed Peroni beer on the Amalfi Coast. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his survivors; wife, Phyllis and daughter, Debra Clark and her husband, Thomas; one son, Robert Padula and his wife, Crystal and Marc Del Monico, who was like a second son. Also surviving him are his beloved grandchildren, Alex Padula, Dominic Clark, Ana Padula and Victoria Padula; his in-laws, Elaine DelMonico, Lynda Padula and Rosemary Padula; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Marybeth Kocyba, Dennis Padula, Dominic Padula and Antoinette Cinque.
As per Robert's wishes there will be no calling hours.
Robert's Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Salerno with Military Honors conferred. Friends may greet the family after the Mass. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements under the guidance of the John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks/New Hartford.
To send an online message, go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019