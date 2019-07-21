|
|
Robert M. Peach 1944 - 2019
HAMILTON - Robert M. Peach, 74, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown.
He was born in Auburn on August 8, 1944, a son of the late Marion and Mary Cullen Peach. He graduated from Hamilton High School, where he excelled in sports and held several records and awards and was scouted by the NY Mets. Bob was one of the first to be inducted to the Hamilton Central School Hall of Honor. He was also a graduate of Oneonta State College. During his college years, he worked for the Earlville Paper Box Company. Bob had worked for the General Electric Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. in Utica as a computer programmer until retiring. Following his retirement, he worked for Vantine Studios, Inc., in Hamilton. He played baseball for the Georgetown and Earlville Hometown League. He bowled on several area bowling leagues and was a member of the Barker Brook Golf Club, where he also played on a league. On June 18, 1977, in East Hamilton, Robert was united in marriage to Judith A. Albro.
Surviving are his wife, Judy; stepchildren, Jeffrey Brustad, of Yonkers, Julie and Karl Hatch, of Oneida; step-grandchildren, Mattingly Brustad and Brooke, Tad and Trey Hatch; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Michael Miscio, of NH; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Darlene and Carl Harris, of Earlville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY, followed by interment in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.
Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the East Hamilton United Methodist Church, PO Box 771, Hubbardsville, NY 13355.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 21 to July 25, 2019