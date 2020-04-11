|
Robert N. Siemski 1937 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Robert N. Siemski passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
He was born in New York Mills on April 22, 1937. Bob was raised and educated in New York Mills.
On February 11, 1967, he married the former Elaine M. Skelton. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 53 years of marriage.
Mr. Siemski was the owner and operator of Bob's Barnes Ave. Auto Parts, Inc. for over 48 years. Robert owned many race horses throughout the years; he loved all of them.
Bob is survived by a son, Robert A. Siemski, of Marcy; two grandsons, Miciaih Siemski and Jadin Siemski; and a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Joseph, of Utica. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, in-laws and many special friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Edward Siemski; and three sisters, Millie Zainkowski, Wanda Wojdyla and Jeanie Cahn.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020