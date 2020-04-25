|
|
Robert Powell Tremlin 1930 - 2020
WESTLAKE - Mr. Robert Powell Tremlin, age 89, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Westbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Westlake, OH.
He was born in Lakewood, OH, on October 3, 1930, the cherished son of the late Harry George and Mary Agnes (Neidermeyer) Tremlin.
He was the beloved husband of Deanna (Monaco) Tremlin for 32 years until her passing in 2014. He was also the beloved husband of Elizabeth Anne "Betsy" (Kachmar) Tremlin until her passing in 1977.
Bob graduated from Lakewood High School, OH, in 1948, where he excelled at sports, especially tennis. He won several awards for tennis and enjoyed the game well into his 70's. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950, Bob spent his 21st birthday in battle in Korea.
Bob began his career at Cleveland Tool & Die Company, starting out in the stock room and gradually advancing to a sales position. He went to work for Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in 1959, eventually rising to Vice President of International Sales. He retired to Aiken, SC, where he and Deanna spent 25 years.
He was the father of Robert G. (Rita) Tremlin, of Cleveland, OH and Susannah Hirt (Sean), of Utica; stepfather of Marshall Asselta, of Sauquoit, NY, Rear Admiral Christopher (Denise) Asselta, of Windemere, FL and Paul (Krin) Asselta, of Corinth, TX; grandfather of Joseph Tremlin, of Cleveland and Robert Hirt, of Utica; step-grandfather of Stephen Asselta, of FL and Victoria Asselta of FL; dear brother of Harriet Flynn (Dave), of Birmingham, MI and Mary Kay "Bitsy" (George) Staley, of Lakewood, OH; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Mariani (Thomas), of Frankfort, NY and Carol Abrams, of Utica; and many nieces and nephews.
Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family in New Forest Cemetery, Utica, with the Rev. Christine Williams-Belt, Pastor of Grace Church, Utica, officiating.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020