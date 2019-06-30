Robert "Bob" R. Baker 1936 - 2019

CLINTON - Robert "Bob" R. Baker, 82, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 28th, 2019, surrounded by family.

Bob was a Customer Engineer at IBM for 36 years and enjoyed working on Antique cars, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Annunciation Church in Clark Mills and the Mohican Model "A" Ford Club.

He is survived by the love of his life, Ella Baker, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, Lisa (Michael) Re, Susan (Trent) Switzer and Steven (Kathie) Baker, and grandchildren, Scott, Travis and Nikki. He also leaves his sister, Nancy.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Erika Perrone for the wonderful support provided to the Baker family during his final days.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at The Annunciation Church, 7616 E. South St. in Clark Mills. Interment will follow in Oriskany Cemetery. There are no public calling hours; the family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Shriners Hospital or in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the Memorial Mass.

