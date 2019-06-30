The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
The Annunciation Church
7616 E. South St.
Clark Mills, NY
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
The Annunciation Church
7616 E. South St
Clark Mills, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. "Bob" Baker


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. "Bob" Baker Obituary
Robert "Bob" R. Baker 1936 - 2019
CLINTON - Robert "Bob" R. Baker, 82, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 28th, 2019, surrounded by family.
Bob was a Customer Engineer at IBM for 36 years and enjoyed working on Antique cars, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Annunciation Church in Clark Mills and the Mohican Model "A" Ford Club.
He is survived by the love of his life, Ella Baker, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, Lisa (Michael) Re, Susan (Trent) Switzer and Steven (Kathie) Baker, and grandchildren, Scott, Travis and Nikki. He also leaves his sister, Nancy.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Erika Perrone for the wonderful support provided to the Baker family during his final days.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at The Annunciation Church, 7616 E. South St. in Clark Mills. Interment will follow in Oriskany Cemetery. There are no public calling hours; the family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Memorial Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Shriners Hospital or in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the Memorial Mass.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now