Robert R. Cole 1947 - 2020
ONEIDA CASTLE - Robert R. Cole, 72, of East Second Street, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in St. Luke' s Hospital, New Hartford, where he had been a medical patient for the past two weeks.
Born in East Syracuse, on August 11, 1947, he was the son of Robert A. and Mary Shepard Cole. A resident of Oneida Castle for the past 47 years, Bob was a graduate of Chittenango High School and served with the United States Army, in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. He married Lynda Le Fevre in Chittenango on December 24, 1966.
Prior to his retirement, with 31 years of service, Bob was employed with Verizon, which was formerly known as Nynex and New York Telephone. He was a member of the Order of the Owls, Oneida Nest 1606, the Loyal Order of the Moose, Oneida Lodge 421, the Communications Worker of America, where he also served as the union steward, the Durhamville Veterans Club, the Oneida Castle Fire Department, a former member of the Oneida Citizens Hose, Company # 1, participated in various bowling and softball leagues, served as a cubmaster and scout master, enjoyed hunting with his brother-in-law and nephews and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and qualified as a solo pilot.
Surviving besides his wife, Lynda, are his daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle and Patrick Hummel, of Baldwinsville; his two sons and daughter-in-law, Michael J. Cole, of Sherrill and Robert E. Cole and Pamela Viggiani, of Rochester; his seven grandchildren, Theodore, Kalyn, James and Feven Viggiani-Cole and Lauren, Lindsay and Olivia Hummel; his four sisters and brother-in-law, Judith Ano, of Oneida, Barbara Deyeo, of Canastota, Laurel Tessier and Loreen and Martin Collins, all of Durhamville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Elmer; and three brothers-in-law, Edward Dale Ano, Edwin Tessier and Dan Deyeo.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held, at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Nick Smith, officiating. Friends are invited to meet the family at 12:30 on Saturday, in Oneida Castle Cemetery, for his committal service, with full Military Honors.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204 or the Oneida Castle Volunteer Fire Department, 3989 Sholtz Road, Oneida Castle, NY 13421.
