|
|
Robert S. Pavia 1944 - 2019
US Postal Service Letter Carrier for 35 Years
UTICA - Mr. Robert S. Pavia, age 74, of Utica, entered into rest on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Utica on November 23, 1944, a son of the late Joseph and Angeline Gravinia Pavia and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. Bob was employed with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier for over 35 years until his retirement. Bob was a member of the U.S. Postal Carriers Assoc. He was an avid golfer and a hockey enthusiast. Most of all, Bob enjoyed the time he spent with his dear friends, especially his daily breakfasts he would have with "The boys". A truly quiet and humble man, he will be sadly missed by his dear family.
Surviving are his sister, June C. Pavia, of FL; sister-in-law, Frances Pavia; and brother-in-law, Martin Slagel; his nieces, nephews,cousins and dear friends, especially his loving niece, Shelley Jalonack Penge, who was always by his side. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Pavia; and two sisters, Sandra and husband, Leroy Jalonack and Rosemary Slagel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, Utica. The family will greet all visitors at the conclusion of Mass in church. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital in memory of Bob.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 17 to July 18, 2019