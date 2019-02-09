Robert Testa 1950 - 2019

UTICA - Mr. Robert Testa, 68, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with his loving family by his side.

Robert was born in Utica on November 25, 1950, the son of Louis, Sr., and Mabel (Collard) Testa. He was raised in Utica, was educated in Utica schools, and received degrees in small engine repair and printing at Man Power Educational Services. Robert began his working career with Mel A. Gooch Cadillac, and for 30 years, was employed with Strandflex Specialty Wire Co. in Oriskany, NY. He truly enjoyed being a Little League coach with West Utica Little League for several years and was also a huge NY Yankees fan. In 1972, Robert was united in marriage with Catherine Talarczyk, and the couple began a journey that lasted 46 years. They could never picture a day without each other and went on to lovingly raise their three sons.

Mr. Testa is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine; three sons, Robert David Testa and Alba Diaz, Christopher and Doris Testa, and Anthony J. Testa, Sr., and Lee Scott; cherished grandchildren, Austin Lucenti, Robert Testa, Jr., Catherine Testa, Gloria Testa, Christianna Testa, Christopher Testa, Jr., Audrianna Testa, Anthony Testa, Jr., Vincent Testa, Alexander Testa, Tre Sheppard, Jovene' Testa and Mikya Testa; two brothers, Douglas Testa and Louis Testa; brother-in-law, Joseph Gerontino; sisters-in-law, Deborah and Gerard Moerler, Sandra and Christopher Steffen, and Tammy and Michael Krecidlo; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, William Testa and James Testa; one sister, Lucy Gerontino; and two sisters-in-law, Carol Testa and Jennifer Testa.

Private visitation for Robert's and Catherine's families will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. His burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro at the convenience of the family.

Mr. Testa's family extends a special thank you to Jessica Hull for your loving compassion. Also, special thanks to Mike in the trauma unit at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Robin in the ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for the gentle care and kindness you provided to Robert. Your compassion will never be forgotten. From the entire Testa family, Thank You.

