Robert V. Reilly 1934 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Bob passed away at the St. Luke's Home with his family by his side on June 17, 2019.
Born on October 15, 1934, he graduated from Utica Free Academy and Mohawk Valley Community College, worked for many years as a salesman for Utica Duxbak Corp. Later, Bob owned and operated his own insulation and gift line business. Bob was a "natural" at sales. He was a trusted and respected salesman who made many friends throughout the northeast.
In 1957, Bob married May Pavese. They were blessed with three cherished children, John (Ann), Sauquoit, NY, Robert, Jr. (Melissa), Camillus, NY and Judith H., Utica, NY; three wonderful grandchildren, Maura Rose, Robert, V., III and Richard John. Bob was predeceased by his cousin, John Garvey. He is survived by his cousin, Barbara; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Margaret's Corporation or New Hartford Youth Hockey in memory of Bob.
For an online expression of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 18 to June 19, 2019