Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Reilly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert V. Reilly Obituary
Robert V. Reilly 1934 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Bob passed away at the St. Luke's Home with his family by his side on June 17, 2019.
Born on October 15, 1934, he graduated from Utica Free Academy and Mohawk Valley Community College, worked for many years as a salesman for Utica Duxbak Corp. Later, Bob owned and operated his own insulation and gift line business. Bob was a "natural" at sales. He was a trusted and respected salesman who made many friends throughout the northeast.
In 1957, Bob married May Pavese. They were blessed with three cherished children, John (Ann), Sauquoit, NY, Robert, Jr. (Melissa), Camillus, NY and Judith H., Utica, NY; three wonderful grandchildren, Maura Rose, Robert, V., III and Richard John. Bob was predeceased by his cousin, John Garvey. He is survived by his cousin, Barbara; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Margaret's Corporation or New Hartford Youth Hockey in memory of Bob.
For an online expression of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now