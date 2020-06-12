Robert W. Lupinski 1941 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Robert W. Lupinski, Retired NYS Trooper, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Utica.
Robert was born in Little Falls, NY, on December 5, 1941, a son of the late Benjamin and Frances (Yerina) Lupinski. He was raised in the Mohawk Valley and attended Whitesboro High School. Bob was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. On July 13, 1968, he was wed to the former Irene J. Husar. The couple shared many years of marriage prior to Irene's passing on April 27, 1992. Mr. Lupinski was a New York State Trooper with Troop D for 16 ½ years, prior to his retirement. Bob was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Lupinski, of Rome; five grandchildren, Tabitha Reinhardt, of WI, Sabrina Kidd, of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth Kidd, of PA, Michael Lupinski-Reinhardt, of Rome and Robert Kidd, of PA; and an aunt, Cecelia Lupinski, of New York Mills. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Anderson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mr. Lupinski's grave side ceremony on Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 at St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Wood Road, Whitestown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
The family wishes to thank two very special ladies, Edith House and Cynthia LaPolla.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Robert's memory to the local Humane Societies (Stevens Swan, Herkimer or Rome).
www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.