Robert W. Saddlemire 1958 - 2020

WATERVILLE - Robert W. Saddlemire, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the comfort of his own home.

Robert was born in Ithaca, on May 8, 1958, to Wayne and Margaret (Murphy) Saddlemire. He enjoyed spending some of his youthful summers on his grandparent's farm in Sydney Center. Bob attended Clinton schools and graduated with the Class of 1977. On Valentine's Day in 1987, he married the love of his life, Patricia Brackett. He enjoyed a long career as a truck driver for Fred Burrows Trucking & Excavating LLC and Ocuto Blacktop & Paving Co., Inc.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Saddlemire; his mother, Margaret Saddlemire; his brother, Alfred Saddlemire; his brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Maureen Brackett, Jim Brackett and his significant other, Connie Coleman, Steve Brackett, Chris and Lili Brackett and Donna and Phil Snow. He was predeceased by his father, Wayne Saddlemire; mother and father in-law, Marjorie and George Brackett; and his two beloved pets, Teddy and Mickey.

In keeping with Robert's wishes, all services will be private to his family.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store