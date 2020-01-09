|
Robert Walter Babiarz 1940 - 2020
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Mr. Robert Walter Babiarz, 79, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on January 6, 2020.
Bob was born on July 27, 1940 in Utica, NY, son of the late Walter and Helen Moskal Babiarz. Bob graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Industrial Engineering, as well as a System Engineering Degree from Carrier Corporation in 1964 and an Honorary Degree with the Knights of Columbus. He was President of Babiarz and Co. in Yorkville, NY from 1963 thru 1988, a Production Master Scheduler for the Utica Corporation, in Whitesboro, NY, until 1993, an employee of the Turning Stone Casino in Vernon, NY and a PBA Professional Bowler Honoree before relocating to Lawrenceville, GA, where he found his passion for antiquing.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert (Bonny) Babiarz, Edward (Amanda) Babiarz, William Babiarz, all of Lawrenceville; daughters, Cynthia (Glenn) McGilvray, of Lawrenceville and Suzanne (Jeffrey) Kearse, of Dacula; grandchildren, Emily, Nickolas and Duncan McGilvray, Zachary, Jacob and Sarah Babiarz, Rian Babiarz, Saige Burnsed, Braeden and Logan Kearse; and special friend, Carole Lindsay.
He was known for his wit and charm, love for golf and bowling and watching his family grow. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
A Mass for Bob will be held on January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542, followed by visitation at Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialpark funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020