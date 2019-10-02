|
|
Roberta A. DelMonte 1935 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Roberta A. DelMonte, 83, of Whitesboro, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care.
She was born on October 22, 1935 in Utica, a daughter of the late John and Marie (Belding) Ruane. Roberta attended grammar school at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Utica and graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in Rome, NY. She continued her education at Mohawk Valley Community College and Utica College.
On October 31, 1964, in Utica, at Blessed Sacrament Church, she was united in marriage to Jack James DelMonte, a blessed union of over 18 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. DelMonte passed away on September 5, 1982.
Roberta was employed by Rome Lab, retiring in October of 1994 after many years of dedicated service. While at Rome Lab, she was the Chief of the Administration Division. She received many awards during her employment with the Air Force, both locally and nationally.
Roberta was a member of the former St. Anne's Church in Whitesboro, where she taught Religion for many years. Upon the closing of St. Anne's Church, she joined St. Paul's Catholic Church, in Whitesboro, where she was a devout member.
Roberta was a people person who believed that there is good in everyone and she lived her life with that belief. She was very helpful to her children and grandchildren, always willing to lend a hand whenever or however she could. She was a very crafty person, who made many wonderful holiday items over the years. She loved cooking and always looked forward to the holidays and hosting parties at her home. She especially enjoyed the time that she spent with her grandchildren, attending each of their sporting events or school activities. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: a son, Charles (Shelley) DelMonte; daughter, Regina Heiland; son, Jack J. DelMonte Jr.; daughters, Debra (Michael) Collins and Dawn DelMonte. She leaves her adored grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Bumbolo, Stephanie Heiland, Nicole (Robbie) Edgin, Thomas Heiland Jr. and his fiancé, Miranda, Taylor Collins, Michael Collins Jr. and Raymond and Ben Pardee; her great-grandchildren, Liam, Charlotte, Owen, Seraphina, Harlow, Mason, Dave, Colin, Kylie, Cayden and Cody; siblings, Peter Ruane, William Ruane, Rita (Peter) Reilley and Thomas Ruane; brother-in-law, James (Ursula) DelMonte; and a sister-in-law, Janet Herbowy; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister and her husband, Jean (Fausto) Franchini; brother, John Ruane; in-laws, Esther and Benjamin Goldstien, Donna DelMonte, Gerald Herbowy and Diane and Carmella Ruane.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Scott Brehaut and his staff and the Faxton St. Luke's Health Care SCU Unit for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Roberta during her illness. Also a special thank you to her aide, Tiffany LeFevre, for her many acts of kindness.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will be private in Holy Trinity Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider the Breast Cancer Research Fund, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019