|
|
Roberta Betty Lynch 1932 - 2019
LAKE FOREST, CA - Roberta Betty Lynch, born on December 30, 1932, passed on January 23, 2019.
The oldest child of Sebastian (Robert) Gambetta and Coletta (Foderer) Gambetta, she leaves twin sisters, Elizabeth (Robert) Cowburn (both deceased) and Antoinette (Ralph deceased) Borden; brother, Alfred (Mona) Gambetta; and sister, Catherine (David) Tobin.
She married Robert Lynch (2010 deceased) in 1951; they were married 59 years. It was a romance that started at the Utica, NY, roller rink. Next came seven children in ten years. All who knew our family quickly learned Roberta had compassion, empathy, creativity, love of the arts and nature, and above all, respectfulness! She channeled that to all her children, and not surprisingly, all became business owners.
Roberta, being a woman on the move, at 38, went back to school and became a registered nurse. In her work, she specialized caring for the disabled, veterans, terminal and especially aids patients. I can still hear her voice, "turn off that TV and read a book, or do something!".
As her children grew up, Chenango Valley State Park became a second home. The family had many homemade lunches and dinners at the picnic tables by the lake. Perhaps you guessed, she made sure her kids could appreciate the water, sun and nature; such a beautiful place!
Roberta's fingers were in many things. She had a passion for gardening, canning, sewing, teaching sewing, cooking and baking. Many relatives will remember her tins of Christmas cookies she made for them. Fearlessly, the petite, less-than-five-foot, fireplug bought a manual transmission car and taught herself to drive in the driveway! As well she bought a sloop and was determined to teach herself to sail.
Done with NY winters, Robert and Roberta moved to California. She finished her nursing career there. With a zest for life not ended, she continued to take college courses and trips for the next twelve years.
She is survived by her children, Robert, Kathleen (Robert) Carulli, Colette, Marcelle (Jerome), Alan (Pam), Elaine (John), Stuart (RaeAnn). All are striving to carry on her obvious content of an amazing character! We are all honored to have had you as our mother!! In addition, all twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren are happy to have mom and dad back together again!
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019