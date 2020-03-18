|
|
Roberta G. Bartholomew 1937 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT/NEW HARTFORD - Roberta G. Bartholomew, 83, of New Hartford and formerly of Holland Patent, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center, New Hartford.
She was born on January 24, 1937, in Utica, a daughter of the late Arthur and Emma (Spaulding) Greene. She was employed at Faxton St. Luke's Hospital, retiring in 2014 after 36 years of dedicated service. One of the most rewarding parts of her job was when she worked in the Labor & Delivery Unit.
Roberta was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and cherished the time that she spent with them, especially her adored grandchildren. She loved babies and always enjoyed babysitting for her family. Her family was the center of her universe.
She is survived by her children, Debi Carentz, of Syracuse, David (Susan) Bartholomew, of Remsen, Donna (Nick) DeRosa, of Deerfield, Douglas (Mary) Bartholomew, of Memphis, TN and Dennis (Carol) Bartholomew, of Deerfield. She also leaves twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She leaves her siblings, Beverly (Daniel) Siefried, of Barneveld, Arthur (Sandy) Greene, of Vancouver, WA and Elaine "Sue" (James) Bowe, of McKinney, TX.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Holland Patent Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a time and date to be announced after the interment.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes. Inc.. 40 Main St.. Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020