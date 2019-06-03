|
|
Roberta "Berta" Pembridge 1925 - 2019
REMSEN - Roberta "Berta" Rowlands Pembridge, 94, passed away peacefully at Sunset Rehabilitation Nursing Center on June 2, 2019 with her daughters by her side.
Roberta was born on March 26, 1925 in Remsen, NY, the daughter of William and Helen Rowlands. Roberta was a lifelong resident of Remsen who graduated from Remsen Central School with the Class of 1943. Roberta worked at the Dairymen's League, where she met her future husband, Dan Pembridge. They were married on July 10, 1948, a 59 year union.
Roberta worked, for many years, as the school tax collector in Remsen and later as a school bus driver for Remsen Central School.
Roberta enjoyed playing golf, for many years, with her friend, Dilys Cotton, in the women's golf leagues at Glass Hill and Woodgate Pines. Roberta was a member of the Remsen United Methodist Church, the UMW Women, Fortnightly, XYZ and the Adirondack Forever Wild Garden Club. In her later years, she looked forward to the Senior Citizens bus trips. At home, she enjoyed baking, gardening, bird watching and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Dan Pembridge, in 2008. She was also predeceased by her parents and a sister, Frances Stone. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Mary Lou Allen and Don, Barb Hurlbut and George, all of Remsen; two grandchildren and their spouses, Nicolle Allen Chandrankunnel and Mike, of Natick, MA and Dan Hurlbut and Brooke, of Selkirk, NY; and two great-granddaughters, Brie and Colbie Hurlbut.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Roberta's memory to the Remsen United Methodist Church or the Remsen Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to recognize the many kindnesses extended to Roberta by the entire Sunset Family, especially to all the hardworking staff of B Wing for their compassionate care and concern for Roberta. A heartfelt thanks to all the special friends that visited Roberta during her stay at Sunset.
Calling hours will be from 4-6 PM, June 6, 2019 at the Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen, NY. There will be a private burial service at Fairchild Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019