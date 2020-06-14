Rocco A. "Roc" DePerno 1940 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Mr. Rocco A. "Roc" DePerno, age 79, was reunited with his wife when he passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was the beloved son of the late Carmen and Carmela (Conte) DePerno. He was preceded by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 36 years, the former Carolyn D. (Brown) DePerno. Rocco is survived by his three boys and daughters-in-law, Richard DePerno, Robert and Sherry DePerno, and Marc and Jamie DePerno; his adored grandchildren, Richard DePerno/USN and his wife Summer, Brandon DePerno, Nicholas DePerno, and Nathaniel DePerno; Michael, and Matthew DePerno; Ryann, and Allyson DePerno. Left to remember his memory are his sisters and brothers-in-law, Lenora Fava and Joseph Spine, and Cynthia and Robert Hobaica. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; uncle, John DePerno; in-laws, Joanne Brown, Irene Brown (late husband William Brown), and his late brother-in-law, Lawrence Brown; and longtime friend, Joe Nimey, Jr. He was predeceased by his nephew, Francis "Frankie" Lacatena.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff of the Presbyterian Home of Central NY for the compassionate care rendered to Roc during his stay.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Rocco's life privately and funeral services will be held with immediate family only. Memorial donations in Rocco's memory may be made to ALS of Utica online at www.alsutica.org or by mail to ALS of Utica, 9169 River Road, Marcy, NY 13403. All donations will be made in honor of Roc's wife Carolyn DePerno.
Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.