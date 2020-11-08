1/1
Rodger A. Padula
Rodger A. Padula 1956 - 2020
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL - Rodger A. Padula, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
He was born in New Hartford, on January 3, 1956, a son of the late Alfred and Joan (Flisnik) Padula. He was educated in local schools and a graduate of Notre Dame High School.
Rodger began working at a young age in the family business A.R. Padula and Sons Concrete and Masonry. In 2002, he took a position, as a carpenter, for the Utica Municipal Housing Authority. He retired in 2018.
Rodger was a master carpenter, who remodeled every house he bought. He was a perfectionist at everything he did, including restoring old cars. Family always came first to Rodger and he would do anything for you. He moved to Florida in 2018, where he always dreamed of retiring.
He is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Kevin Padula, Sr., of Utica and Darryl and Darlene Padula, of Schuyler; nieces, Megan, Brittany, Marissa and Alexis; nephews, Kevin, Jr. and Darryl, Jr.; a special cousin, Laurie Dodge; his special friend, Debra Sterling; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. Private interment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop Martyr's Cemetery. The funeral home is at limited capacity and social tracing, a mask covering your nose and mouth and social distancing will be required.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
