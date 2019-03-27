Home

Rodger A. "Rog" Pape Sr.

Rodger A. "Rog" Pape Sr. Obituary
Rodger A. "Rog" Pape, Sr. 1939 - 2019
CLINTON - Mr. Rodger A. "Rog" Pape, Sr., age 79, went home to the Lord when he passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Rodger is survived by his wife, Christine; his daughter, Marianne T. Pape and Lisa "Weezie" Blindenhofer; his son and daughter-in-law, Rodger A., Jr. and Amy Pape; and his grandchildren Noelle Sophia Pape, and Elise Violet Pape. He also leaves his in-laws, Joseph P. and Debra Moccaldi, Kathleen Moccaldi and Randy Naylor, and Jeffrey and Patty Jakubowski; nieces and nephews, Caitlyn/PA and Adam Graff, Rachel Moccaldi, and Brady Moccaldi who were loved as his own grandchildren, Sr. Marlene Pape/SSJ, and Mary Anne Sangiacomo/PA; his great nieces, Alana and Jennifer; and great-great-niece, Emma; his mother-in-law, Betty J. Jakubowski; and his friends, Kevin Brady, Gary and Mary Rose Werner, Tom Slocum, Tim White, Mike Beck, and Doug Taffi, as well as those who made their home at the Demmings Lakeside Park and Applewood Community (and those who played Bingo together), and the Turning Stone, and Vernon Downs buddies. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Clara (Snyder) Pape; sister, Marlene Ann Pape; and brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Bessie Pape; and dear friend, Jeff Tucker.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-7:30 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Rodger's funeral service and Celebration of life will commence on Friday evening at 7:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Root Farm online at https://www.rootfarm.org; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
