Rodney W. Hammond 1959 - 2020
ROME - Rodney W. Hammond, 60, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford.
Born in Utica on May 6, 1959, he was a son of the late Warren Hammond and Marian (Fish) Curry.
Rodney was a veteran of the US Navy and owned and operated Quality Construction of Utica. He loved going to concerts and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters, Ashley (Steve Miner) Wetzel, Desiree Sotelo and Lisa Hammond; a son, Jason Hammond; three sisters, Joanne Vanderhoff, Mary Griffin and Candy Curry; a brother, Perry Hammond; eight grandchildren, Shay, Riley, Aliyah, Gavin, Chloe and Maddy; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Swienton.
A Celebration of Rod's Life will be held on Friday, January 17th from 5:00 p.m. until close at the American Legion, 409 Herkimer Rd., Utica NY 13502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020