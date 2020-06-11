Roger A. Clarke 1945 - 2020
DELMAR - Roger A. Clarke, 74, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home in Delmar, NY, with his family by his side.
He was born on September 27,1945, in Utica, NY, son of the late Mary and George Clarke. He was educated in Sacred Heart School, serving as an altar boy and New York Mills, graduating in 1965. He attended University at Buffalo and lived in Buffalo for several years with lifelong friends. After returning to the Utica area, he met the love of his life, Linda Stepanick and they were married on September 17, 2020 and remained married until his death. Together they raised daughter, Heather Clarke and son, Dennis Clarke.
He graduated from MVCC in 1987 and SUNY Utica/Rome in 1989 with a degree in accounting. He was employed by the State of New York Department of Education in Albany NY for 30 years until his retirement.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Francis Clarke, Thomas Clarke, George Clarke, Jr. and Robert Clarke; sisters, Helen (Clarke) Blum and Mary (Clarke) Hapanowicz; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Blum.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Linda Clarke; daughter, Heather Clarke; son, Dennis Clarke; and grandson, Robert Sumner. He also leaves behind several godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Karen (Robert) Clarke and Sally (Francis) Clarke; brother-in-law, Stanley (Mary) Hapanowicz; little sister, Deborah Clarke; and many friends and acquaintances with stories and memories to share.
He leaves behind a long and colorful legacy of funny, but true stories, from a life well lived, pointed wisdom and NFL draft picks. He will always be remembered for his warmth, unconditional love and support, his sense of humor, loyalty to Buffalo Bills no matter what the win-loss record and as an avid follower of sports, helping to coach many youth teams. He was also a fixture at his grandson's Special Olympics events and school activities.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice for helping make his last days at home peaceful, all of his doctors and medical staff including the nurses and aides at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany, NY and McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany, NY, for arranging cremation.
Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. A private memorial service will be scheduled later at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Roger's memory to American Cancer Society or Special Olympics New York.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.