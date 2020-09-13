Roger (Jack) E. Williams 1943 - 2020
BOUCKVILLE - Roger (Jack) E. Williams, 77, of Hall Rd., passed away, Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born, May 16, 1943, in Oxford, NY, a son of the late Earl and Alice Hamilton Williams. He was a graduate of Sherburne High School and Empire State College. Roger served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1965. He completed nuclear safety school and was stationed in Puerto Rico during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On January 29, 1966, Roger married Sabra Kerr in Hamilton and they shared a loving union of 54 years.
Roger was a teaching assistant and researcher in the Physics & Astronomy Department of Colgate University for 35 years until retiring. He designed and built the observatory telescope computer system and had several papers published in the American Journal of Physics. Prior to Colgate, Roger designed and developed defense antennas for TACO and was production and plant manager for B.C. Plastics.
Roger was a bow hunting instructor, at one time, and liked motorcycling and hunting. He enjoyed annual family camping trips to the Adirondacks for over 40 years and would always take photos at family events and gatherings. Roger excelled at building and designing. He could engineer a solution to any problem and never hesitated to help if anyone needed something fixed.
Roger was a member of Park United Methodist Church, Hamilton and American Legion Post #1556, Madison. He served on the Madison Central School Board of Education for over 9 years, including terms as President and Vice President, Town of Madison Planning Board for 18 years, including terms as Chairman and Town of Madison Board of Assessment Review.
Surviving are his wife, Sabra; his children, Sabra (Wayne) Williams Meadows, of Middletown, DE and Mikaela Williams, of Bouckville, currently attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University; brother, Allen (Darlene) Williams, of Ilion; sister-in-law, Ina (Quincy) Hocutt, of Durham, NC; nieces and nephews, Beth Scott (Mark Stanbro), of Manlius, Jill Nilles, of Madison, Neal (Chris) Scott, of Kingston, Ontario, Allen (Amber) Williams, of W. Exeter, Bruce (Gina) Williams and Mark (Shari) Williams, both of Norwich, Linda (Tom) Prusik and Tina Reynolds, both of Ohio; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and James (Jim) Williams; sister-in-law, Harriet Kerr Scott; niece, Crystal Schultz; and nephew, Jeff Nilles.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413, Park United Methodist Church, PO Box 54, Hamilton, NY 13346 or Madison Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 72, Madison, NY 13402.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
