|
|
Roger Jones 1939 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Roger Jones, 80, passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center.
He was born on September 5, 1939, in Utica, a son of the late Floyd A. and Mary Ann Smith Jones and received his education in New Hartford schools.
On September 3, 1966, he was united in marriage with Margaret Bradley in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Chadwicks.
Roger helped with the operation of the family farm and later worked at Jefferson Smurfit from where he retired. He was then employed with the town of New Hartford.
Roger was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Utica and was a 50 plus year member of the Willowvale Volunteer Fire Department, where he earned numerous awards for his dedication and service.
Roger is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Peg; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Gina Jones, David and Kimberly Jones and Matthew Jones; his grandchildren, Joseph, Deanna, Noel and Shelby; two great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren and Barbara Jones and Earl and Carolyn Jones; his sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Edward Bradley; his nephew, John and Kathleen and their three girls; and his Corgis, Angel and Molly.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services at this time. Interment will take place in Norwich Corners Cemetery.
His family would like to thank the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center Chestnut Unit and Edwards Ambulance for all of their compassionate care and help.
Please consider donations in Roger's memory to the Willowvale Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 69, Chadwicks, NY 13319.
To view Roger's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020