Roger L. Cointot 1928 - 2019

WHITESBORO-Roger L. Cointot, 90, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born on September 20, 1928, in Ellenville, NY, a son of the late William and Blanche (Lauber) Cointot. After graduation from High School, he served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He later graduated from nursing school.

On January 28, 1961, in Cairo, NY, he was united in marriage to Sharon Morton, a blessed union of over 57 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.

Mr. Cointot began his nursing career at Marcy Psychiatric Hospital, retiring in 1988 as a Nursing Administrator after 35 years of dedicated service.

He was a devout and active member of the Calvary Gospel Church in New York Mills where he served as a Deacon. He was involved in many Mission Trips all over the world, some of his trips included Scotland, Hong Kong and Mexico. He was a member of the Christian Businessman Alliance. He was an avid walker and he cherished the time that he spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Cointot, of Whitesboro; his children, Steven Cointot and his wife, Ella, of Lafayette, LA, Dan Cointot and his wife, Julie, of Hamilton, NJ, Laura Mudgett and her husband, Phil, of Porter, TX, Glen Cointot, of New Hartford and John Cointot and his wife, Trang, of Victor, NY. He also leaves eight cherished grandchildren; and a brother, Milton "Butch" Cointot and his wife, Diane, of Philadelphia.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the many nurses and staff at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Mr. Cointot during his stay there.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Gospel Church, 300 Main St. in New York Mills.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Whitesboro.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.