1/
Roger L. Dapson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger L. Dapson, Jr. 1965 - 2020
MADISON - Roger L. Dapson, Jr., 54, of Route 20, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born on November 19, 1965, in Hamilton, NY, a son of Roger L., Sr. and Sharon Haight Dapson and was a graduate of Waterville High School. On July 16, 1994, Roger married Samantha A. Grinnell in Oriskany Falls. Roger and Sam were a team for over 30 years. He enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, camping with the family and a good campfire. He was a member of the Eatonbrook Rod and Gun Club.
Surviving are his wife, Samantha "Sam"; his mother, Sharon Dapson, of Oriskany Falls; his in-laws, Otto and Carol Grinnell, of Madison; a son, Brandon Dapson, of Madison; a daughter, Danielle (Jonathan) Head, of Chittenango and their son, Brayden (whom he loved watching cartoons and eating chips and dip with); two sisters, Colette Sitts, of Waterville and Suzette (John) Schell, of Hubbardsville; a brother, Brian (Tara) Dapson, of Oriskany Falls; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Roger, Sr.; and his grandmother, June LaGreca.
In keeping with Roger's wishes there are no services or calling hours. Interment is private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Roger's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or online at www.hospicecareinc.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved