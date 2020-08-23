Roger L. Dapson, Jr. 1965 - 2020
MADISON - Roger L. Dapson, Jr., 54, of Route 20, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home.
He was born on November 19, 1965, in Hamilton, NY, a son of Roger L., Sr. and Sharon Haight Dapson and was a graduate of Waterville High School. On July 16, 1994, Roger married Samantha A. Grinnell in Oriskany Falls. Roger and Sam were a team for over 30 years. He enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, camping with the family and a good campfire. He was a member of the Eatonbrook Rod and Gun Club.
Surviving are his wife, Samantha "Sam"; his mother, Sharon Dapson, of Oriskany Falls; his in-laws, Otto and Carol Grinnell, of Madison; a son, Brandon Dapson, of Madison; a daughter, Danielle (Jonathan) Head, of Chittenango and their son, Brayden (whom he loved watching cartoons and eating chips and dip with); two sisters, Colette Sitts, of Waterville and Suzette (John) Schell, of Hubbardsville; a brother, Brian (Tara) Dapson, of Oriskany Falls; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Roger, Sr.; and his grandmother, June LaGreca.
In keeping with Roger's wishes there are no services or calling hours. Interment is private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Roger's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or online at www.hospicecareinc.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
