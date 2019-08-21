|
Roger S. Gugnacki 1939 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Roger Stanley Gugnacki passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was surrounded by the love and support of his wife, children and grandchildren.
Roger (Gug) was born on May 1, 1939, the son of Eugenia (Kopek) and Stanley Gugnacki. He attended St. Stanislaus Grammar School and Proctor High School. Upon graduation in 1958, Gug joined the U.S. Navy, serving for four years, being honorably discharged in December 1962. On April 23, 1966, he married Marilyn Kurdziolek in Holy Trinity Church. From that union came two loving and caring daughters, Lori and Jennifer.
Roger was employed by the Sheet Metal Workers International Union, Local 58, retiring in 1999. During a break from Sheet Metal (1976 to 1980), he was also employed by Acme Marble and Granite; he was the first International Sales Director in the company and moved his family to British Columbia. After two years of training Canadian sales personnel, he was transferred to New Jersey. He later moved his family back to Utica and returned to sheet metal industry.
Roger is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Lori and her husband, Kevin Otis; and his daughter, Jennifer and her life partner, Christine St. Germaine. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Matthew Otis and his partner, Tony Alardin, of Colorado, Zachary Otis and Leea Tripple, of Schuyler, Christopher Otis and Tiffany Wagstaff, of Utica, Danyelle Pagan and her husband, Dr. Richard Paulsen, PhD, of Vermont, Carissa St. Germaine, of Whitesboro and Corey Pagan, of Utica. Also surviving are his brother, Ronald Gugnacki and his wife, Irene, of Sherrill; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jean and Ronald Kurdziolek, of Syracuse; one aunt, Bernice Olechowski, of Utica; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Jennie and Stanley Gugnacki; and his in-laws, Jane and Rudy Dziegiel.
In keeping with Roger's wishes there are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors after the service.
Roger's family wishes to complement the care he received during his stay at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Also thank you to Dr. Toby Taylor and Deacon Bill Dishavio for visiting with the family and offering prayers with the family for Roger.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, Utica, NY.
"Rest in peace Roger, you are so loved."
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019