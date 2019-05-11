|
Roger William Piersall 1931 - 2019
CLARK MILLS - Roger William Piersall, 87, passed away, with his loving family by his side, May 9, 2019.
He was born in Sherrill, NY, on July 28, 1931. He grew up in Camden, NY, with a large extended family. He received his GED as soon as possible so that he could serve his country in the US Army. When he returned from active duty, he met and married the love of his life, Wanda Peters. They went on to start their own family in Clark Mills, NY, where he was lovingly referred to as "Mayor". Roger worked as an electrician for the State Hospital in Utica, NY, for 30 years, until his retirement. He was a true craftsman who could fix or build anything. Roger enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends; he was always there willing to help when someone was in need.
Roger is survived by his wife, Wanda; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Sharon Piersall; grandchildren, Ashley and Dillon Simons, Stephanie and Nicholas Crandall, and Steven Piersall, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jax Braven and Hunter Phoenix Simons, and Landon and Lilliana Crandall; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Fran Schwartz; many caring neighbors and friends; and a large extended family. Roger was predeceased by his son, Michael Piersall.
All are invited to call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10 AM - 12 PM at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College Street, Clinton, NY 13323. Roger will be buried with full military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019