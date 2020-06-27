Ronald A. Davis, Sr. 1956 - 2020

ROME - Ronald A. Davis, Sr., 63, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Donnajean Frost.

He was born in Rome, NY, on July 6, 1956, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Carter Davis. Ronald was employed by Sovena U.S. as a truck driver until his retirement. He was a avid hunter, who enjoyed hunting on Buck Hill and Southern Tier. In his spare time, Ronald could be found gaming at the turning Stone Casino. Before his passing, Ronald was able to take a trip to Alaska with his children, fulfilling his dream.

He is survived by his beloved children, Ronald Davis, Jr., Geraldine Allen and Donnajean (Jacob) Frost, all of Rome; three brothers, Joseph (Marion) Davis, Verona, Frank Davis, Rome, Dale (Pam) Davis, Rome; three sisters, Gert Kelly, Rome, Debbie Koenig, Verona and Karen (Fred) Koenig, Vienna; grandchildren, John Allen, Jr., Zachary Allen, Nicholas Allen, Nathan Allen, Marcus Davis, Brayden Frost, Kaevon Frost, Breanna LaVigne, Tailyn Frost and Alyce Frost; and special granddaughter, Madalin Nelson; a great-granddaughter, Emma Allen; special companion, Carol Nelson and her children, Christy Dobsen and Holly Lubeck. Ronald was predeceased by two brothers, Walter and Stanley Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral Home.

Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to please wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing and occupancy regulations.



